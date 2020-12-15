Sounds of Joy: Submit your holiday tunes!

FOX40 is looking for musicians or singers to send us a video of them performing a holiday, winter or New Year’s song, which will be featured on FOX40.com!

To participate, send us a video of you performing a song at Sounds@FOX40.com. You could sing it a capella, solo or with your friends or family, or play it on an instrument! Click or tap here for a list of songs in the public domain, and please make sure you’re not using a copyrighted arrangement.

Be sure to start your video by introducing yourself, where you’re from and the song you’re going to perform.

If you have your own original holiday or winter-themed song, we’d love to hear about it!

We’re accepting submissions until Jan. 1.