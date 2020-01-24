Stunt driver from Rocklin buys 'Ford v Ferrari' Shelby Cobra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTXL) -- "Ford v Ferrari" was one of the top movies from this past year and is up for four Academy Awards, including best picture.

Rocklin resident Tony Hunt did most of the driving for the character Christian Bale portrays in the movie. The pair often worked side-by-side on set.

“Christian and I were either trading a helmet or trading gloves or whatever so that he could do his dialogue stuff,” Hunt told FOX40. “And then after that, we’d do the on-track stuff or the fly-bys or whatever that scene was and then put all of the pieces together. So, we worked together quite a bit.”

“He was super passionate about really getting some behind-the-wheel experience so that he could feel and sort of engage himself into the passion of what it is to drive cars at that kind of speed."

Hunt’s Hollywood stunt driving career began in the mid-90s as his own racing career was winding down.

His credits include movies such as "Talladega Nights" and the "Fast & Furious" series. But when Hunt got the call to do "Ford v Ferrari," he knew because of the racing history, it was going to special for him.

“Every day you go into that uniform and you got in and you put your belts on, it was really emotional,” Hunt said.

It’s that same passion that led to Hunt’s personal connection with the Shelby Cobra from the movie.

“It was the first car that I drove in the movie and a car that Christian also drove. And then I did some coaching with him in it as well,” Hunt explained.

Following its theatrical release late last year and the Hollywood premiere, in which Bale again got behind the wheel, Hunt was offered the chance to purchase the car.

“I just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to own something that has such a presence, obviously, in history but also in the movie business now as well,” Hunt said.

Hunt is currently making arrangements to attend the Academy Awards next month.

“Four academy awards, yeah. So, we’re excited and we’re super pleased with it and proud of what we did,” he told FOX40.

If you want to check out the 1963 Shelby Cobra, you’re in luck. It will be at the California Automobile Museum on Front Street in Sacramento beginning in the middle of February.

And if you haven’t seen the movie, it’s coming out on DVD Feb. 11.