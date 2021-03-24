‘Taladega Nights’ child star Houston Tumlin dead at 28

(NEXSTAR) — Houston Tumlin, who starred as a child in Will Ferrell’s “Taladega Nights,” has died, according to multiple reports. He was 28.

The cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, TMZ and the Wrap confirmed.

Tumlin is best known for playing the swear-happy 10-year-old Walker Bobby in the 2006 comedy “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”

The film was Tumlin’s only acting credit, according to the International Movie Database.

Per TMZ, Tumlin was serving in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell as recently as 2015. He also reportedly worked other jobs, including repairing telephone lines.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress and needs someone to speak to, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-273-8255. You can also visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.