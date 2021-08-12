Teen who made speech at DNC releases new book, ‘Brayden Speaks Up’

Brayden Harrington, 13, is a New Hampshire resident who met President Joe Biden in February while the Democratic candidate was at a town hall event in Concord.

They later spoke backstage and Brayden, who has praised Biden for giving him confidence as a fellow stutterer, addressed the Democratic National Convention last August in a video that was viewed millions of times.

Brayden joined FOX40 to talk about his new book, “Brayden Speaks Up,” and the importance of using his voice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.