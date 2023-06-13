(KTXL) — The 1975 announced they will be kicking off their largest North America tour ‘Still … at their very best’ in Sacramento later this year.

Led by Matty Healy, the band will perform in Sacramento on Sept. 26 at the Golden 1 Center. From there, they will embark on a tour across the United States and Canada.

General tickets go on sale June 23 at 10 a.m.

For the Exclusive Fan Presale that starts June 21, fans can sign up to get early access for certain tour dates on the band’s website.

Below are the tour dates.

Sept. 26

Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

Sept. 28

SAP Center at San Jose – San Jose, CA

Sept. 30

Pechanga Arena San Diego – San Diego, CA

Oct. 2

Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA

Oct. 5

Desert Diamond Arena – Glendale, AZ

Oct. 7

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – Greenwood Village, CO

Oct. 12

Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

Oct. 17

Kaseya Center – Miami, FL

Oct. 18

Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL

Oct. 20

Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

Oct. 22

Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

Oct. 23

Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO

Oct. 25

T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO

Oct. 26

Target Center – Minneapolis, MN

Oct. 28

Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

Oct. 31

Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

Nov. 2

Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN

Nov. 3

Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH

Nov. 5

PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

Nov. 8

CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD

Nov. 10

Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

Nov. 12

TD Garden – Boston, MA

Nov. 14

Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

Nov. 17

Centre Bell – Montreal, QC

Nov. 18

Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

Nov. 20

Budweiser Gardens – London, ON

Nov. 22

Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI

Nov. 26

Delta Center – Salt Lake City, UT

Nov. 27

ExtraMile Arena – Boise, ID

Nov. 29

Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

Dec. 1

Moda Center – Portland, OR

Dec. 2

Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA