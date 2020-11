The entertainment industry, like most things, has taken a hit with the pandemic halting or delaying productions and putting restrictions on sets.

That escape through the screen has never been more needed for people at home and there couldn’t be a better time for “The Masked Singer.”

And Season 4 is tricking everyone!

Join the panel Thursday night for a special Thanksgiving episode. It’s “The Masked Singer” Group C Finals on FOX40 at 8 p.m.