‘The Simpsons’ celebrates 700th episode milestone

“The Simpsons” — probably the most recognized family on TV — are celebrating a major milestone, airing their 700th episode on Sunday.
Richard spoke to the show’s executive producer Al Jean and Yeardly Smith, the voice of Lisa Simpson.
by: Richard SharpPosted: / Updated:
