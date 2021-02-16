The sweet rise of ‘Queen Sugar’ director Cierra Glaude

Director Cierra Glaude poses for a portrait in Glendale, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2021. When the series “Queen Sugar” debuted in 2016, Glaude worked as a production assistant on the show. Five years later, she’s been promoted to director for season five on the Oprah Winfrey Network series. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

NEW YORK (AP) — When the Oprah Winfrey Network series “Queen Sugar” debuted in 2016, Cierra Glaude worked as a first-team production assistant, an early riser who is responsible for keeping track of the actors on set.

In two short years, it marked the third time the young filmmaker had worked with Emmy winner Ava DuVernay, who created “Queen Sugar” and also hired Glaude to work on the Oscar-nominated 2014 film “Selma” as well as her CBS pilot “For Justice.”

And now, as “Queen Sugar” returns to OWN on Tuesday night, Claude is in the director’s chair. The former PA directed three episodes for the show’s fifth season.