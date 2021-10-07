Thousands expected as Aftershock returns to Sacramento with 4 days of music

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A four-day festival made its return Thursday night after the pandemic forced its cancellation last year.

Tens of thousands of fans are expected to flood into Sacramento Thursday through Sunday for the Aftershock festival.

Many fans told FOX40 they were not going to miss this festival after a year of dealing with the pandemic.

“You have to go through the mosh pits,” said Eric Maginnis.

For Sean Sullivan, from Minnesota, this was his second time coming to the concert.

“It was depressing not having shows,” said Sean Sullivan, from Minnesota. “It just feels free. Mostly just therapeutic; I just have fun.”

This time around the festival was extended to four days instead of the usual three.

And these four days will help fans regain a piece of what the pandemic took away.

“It has been great,” said Spencer Lee, from Phoenix. “I have been waiting all year for this.”

Over the four days, nearly 150,000 people are expected to attend the event. Tourism leaders are excited about the influx of people to the region.

“75% of those people come from outside of Sacramento,” said Mike Testa, CEO of Visit Sacramento. “Our businesses, restaurants and our hotels need this revenue.”

The festival’s massive economic impact to the area is close to $30 million, bringing hope that this a sign of bigger and better things on the horizon.

But, for fans, it’s about living in the moment and screaming their hearts out.

“I had to take an extra day off of work on Monday,” Tucker Smith said. “Can’t do the whole four-day thing and go back to work the next day.”

“If I have a voice at the end, I’ll be very impressed with myself,” Sullivan said.

The event does have COVID guidelines in place — people have to show either proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend.