Tonight on FOX40: ‘MasterChef: Legends’ 2-hour finale

This season of “MasterChef: Legends” wraps up tonight!

In the two-hour finale, three home cooks are dishing out their best meals in the kitchen. This is also the first all-female finale in “MasterChef” history, with Autumn Moretti, Suu Khin and Kelsey Murphy.

They say it’s been an honor to learn from culinary icons like Chef Michael Cimarusti, who is leading tonight’s entrée and dessert challenge.

