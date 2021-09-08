Tonight on ‘MasterChef: Legends’: A culinary triathlon

(KTXL) — A culinary triathlon will have the four remaining semi-finalists feeling the heat in the kitchen on an all-new episode of “MasterChef: Legends.”



“There’s, you know, a lot on the line,” Chef Nyesha Arrington said. “I mean, $250,000 grand prize.”



The contestants will be challenged to a three-chef showdown where they will make three dishes back-to-back alongside Arrington, Michelin-starred chef Suzette Gresham and host Gordon Ramsay.



“Competing against Gordon Ramsay is no easy feat,” Arrington said.

Arrington’s challenge is to make a roasted rib-eye with a peppercorn sauce and a Robuchon-style potato. She says the challenge is searing a steak properly and making a seemingly simple dish intricate.



It’s meant to be an introduction to the fast-paced world of the professional kitchen.



“This is going to tell me exactly, through each chef, how they’re managing their time, how there’s quality of products, right, and what’s being cared for,” Arrington said. “There’s a lot that can go wrong with just that and how, you know, they’re carrying, and themselves right, through pressure and how they’re performing.”