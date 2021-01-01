Watch: Alabama venue set dumpster on fire to celebrate new year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Camp, an outdoor entertainment venue in Alabama, said goodbye to 2020 in such a way as to do the year justice — by literally setting a dumpster on fire at midnight.

The Huntsville business allowed people to reserve their space to say goodbye to 2020 in what may have been the most fitting way ever. Covered seating was available for the event.

“Big thanks to AEC Site Solutions and our amazing Fire Department for helping us make this happen!” the venue posted on Facebook.

The proceeds for every Fireball shot taken during the celebration at The Camp were to be donated to the Huntsville Fire Department.