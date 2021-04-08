Woman with ‘longest nails in the world’ finally cuts them

A Texas woman who held the Guinness World Record for the longest nails in the world has finally cut her 24-foot-long nails.

At the time of the record, in 2017, Ayanna Williams’ nails measured almost 19-feet-long collectively. In 2021, they had grown another 5 feet.

Ripley’s Believe It Or Not unveil Ayanna Williams, the Woman with 23 inch nails at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not on November 19, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Williams began growing her nails nearly thirty years ago. This month, she decided to trim them down to a regular length.

She said the longest nail measured 38 inches, and it took her two bottles of nail polish and 20 hours to do a manicure.

Williams visited a dermatology office in Fort Worth, Texas to have the procedure. They used a small electric rotary tool to remove the nails.

With her shorter nails — which Williams plans to grow to about six inches long — she can now do everyday tasks that once were difficult or impossible, things like texting easily and opening doors.

Williams said the procedure was “emotional” for her in a video posted by Guinness World Records. She said she had “mixed emotions about her babies going,” but acknowledged that “my nails don’t make me, I make my nails.”

The cut nails have been acquired by Ripley’s Believe It or Not.