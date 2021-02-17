World’s Strongest Man, an international competition, coming to Sacramento in June

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — World’s Strongest Man announced Sacramento as its host city for three years, with the first competition set for June 15-20.

According to a release from World’s Strongest Man, the competition will be held in Sacramento in 2021 and 2022. A third year will be announced at a later date.

“We love bringing the competition to new places and with the city’s rich history, world-class facilities, and beautiful waterfront, it’s the perfect fit.” Rebecca Levin, Vice President of Media at IMG

The 2021 participants will be announced closer to the competition start date.

In November 2020, Oleksii Novikov won the competition, where he broke the world record for the partial deadlift by pulling 1,185 pounds.

“The Visit Sacramento Sports Commission is thrilled to welcome World’s Strongest Man to our city. In a moment when so many of us are looking for fun and entertainment, the World’s Strongest Man competition is an ideal event, both for visitors, locals and viewers everywhere.” Mike Testa, Visit Sacramento President & CEO

Due to the Pandemic, the event this summer may look different as public health officials work with event organizors to adhere to guidelines.