SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — WWE superstars are making their way back to Sacramento this summer.

The Golden 1 Center announced Monday that WWE is returning to the Golden 1 Center for “Saturday Night’s Main Event” on July 9.

According to the venue’s website, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, The Usos, The New Day, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, and Sasha Banks are scheduled to appear on the card.

Tickets start at $20 and will go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m.

The event is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.