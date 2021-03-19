Yes, it appears Instagram, WhatsApp are down

(KTXL) — Instagram and other Facebook-owned platforms appeared to be down for many of its users Friday morning.

Around 10 a.m., Down Detector began showing thousands of reports of problems with both the app and the Instagram website. Thousands of problems were also reported with WhatsApp.

Facebook Messenger also appeared to have problems Friday.

Instagram app users were shown a “Couldn’t Refresh Feed” error message and website visitors were greeted with a “5xx server error” message.

This is a developing story.