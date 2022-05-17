SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KTXL/FOX40 has named veteran journalist Eric Rucker the station’s new Weekend Evening Anchor.

For more than 10 years, Rucker has covered the Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto market extensively, reporting on a wide variety of topics, including severe and extreme weather, wildfires, crime and public safety, politics and government, and other important community issues.

“We’re proud to now have Eric on the FOX40 anchor desk on the weekends plus reporting during the week,” said KTXL-TV Vice President and General Manager Scot Chastain. “Eric has proven himself regularly in so many capacities at FOX40 and his work as a terrific journalist and valued member of the news team speaks for itself.”

Rucker has regularly filled in on the FOX40 anchor desk for several years and has been temporarily anchoring weekends for several months. His promotion takes effect immediately and he will join Weekend Weather Anchor Dennis Shanahan and Weekend Sports Anchor Lindsey Pallares.

“Eric has done exceptional work time and time again, especially during breaking news, wildfires, and storms. This is a well-deserved promotion,” said KTXL News Director Ed Kosowski.

Earlier in his career, Rucker worked in Milwaukee and Bend, OR. He is a native of Calaveras County, CA, which is part of the Sacramento market.

“I could not be more excited about this opportunity. I’ve been dedicated to journalism and storytelling for more than a decade at FOX40. I look forward to bringing our viewers the news as well as some fun, every Saturday and Sunday evening,” said Rucker.

Rucker’s promotion is one of several recent on-air moves at KTXL, including the promotion of reporter Melanie Townsend to solo anchor of the 4:30 am newscast and co-anchor of the 5 am and 9 am newscasts. This was part of a realignment of the morning news team, which also moved Richard Sharp to co-anchor for four hours from 5-9 am and Mae Fesai to co-anchor from 6-10 am.

Anchors Melanie Townsend, Mae Fesai and Richard Sharp.