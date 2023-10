ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) – The Escalon Cougars celebrate a special night! The Cougars held a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil their new stadium renovations.

The Cougars welcome the Ripon Indians in a Trans Valley League showdown. The Cougars beat the Indians 40-7 en route of claiming the regular season league title. Escalon remains undefeated in league 4-0, 8-1 overall. Ripon drops to 1-3 in league, 3-6 overall.