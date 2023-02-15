(KTXL) — An inmate who escaped from a Calaveras County correctional facility on Feb. 2 was captured in Valley Springs on Tuesday, according to Calaveras Consolidated Fire.

Larry Albert McDonald Jr., 41, of San Andreas, escaped from a county jail while taking out the trash with another inmate and climbed over the razor wire and fled into a field, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a follow-up investigation on McDonald was being carried out by Calaveras County law enforcement and the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force in the 400 block of Highway 26 in Valley Springs.

At around 6:27 p.m., a possible heat signature of McDonald was spotted by a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office helicopter equipped with thermal imaging.

Law enforcement personnel on the ground were directed by the helicopter to close their perimeter to reduce the chance of McDonald escaping.

McDonald was able to evade capture, but the helicopter kept tracking McDonald and at 7:07 p.m. he was eventually brought into custody.

McDonald Jr was arrested, transported to the county jail, and booked.

He is facing charges of escape from jail, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and assault with a firearm on a person.