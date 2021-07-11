Evacuation orders issued as firefighters battle wildfire near Oakhurst

MARIPOSA COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fast-spreading wildfire has forced evacuation orders to be issued for residents in Mariposa and Madera counties on Sunday.

Cal Fire officials say the River Fire started near Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove School Road, northwest of Oakhurst.

Evacuation orders are currently in place for the following areas:

Indian Peak/Road 800

Leland Gulch to Road 600

Road 800 between Road 613 and Road 812

Road 800/Road 810 to Road 600

Road 812 to Road 600

Road 600 between Road 810 and Apache Ranch Road

Road 600 to Road 812 to Blazing Saddle Trail

The Sheriff’s Office says the evacuation orders are mandatory and residents need to leave the area right away.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for the following areas:

Road 600 between Road 415 and Road 812

1 mile east of Road 600

1 mile north of Road 600

The area has been closed to public access as crews continue to work on containing the fire.

The latest update from Cal Fire puts the fire at 800 acres with 0% containment.

No structures have been burned and no injuries have been reported at this time.

The Red Cross has set up a temporary evacuation point at New Life Christian Fellowship at 5089 Cole Road in Mariposa.

Volunteers will be providing evacuees with a safe shelter, meals, water, and health services.

No other details have been released by authorities at this time.