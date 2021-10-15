Evacuations underway due to brush fire burning in Santa Cruz County

The Latest – Friday, Oct. 15
8:30 p.m.
The Estrada Fire began as a prescribed burn, Cal Fire said in a statement Friday.
Original story below:
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Evacuations are underway due to a brush fire burning in Santa Cruz County Friday afternoon, according to CAL Fire CZU.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office is evacuating the following zones:
- PAJ-E001
- PAJ-E002
- PAJ-E003
- PAJ-E007
- Pajaro area
Meanwhile, zone CRZ-E046 (Summit area) is under an evacuation warning. Residents should be prepared to evacuate.
Corralitos Community Center is being used as an evacuation center. Red Cross should be on site by 8 p.m.
The fire has burned 40 acres between Watsonville and Morgan Hill above Hazel Del Road.
Multiple crews and equipment are on scene, officials said.
The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.
Updates to come.