SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Excitement is brewing for this year’s Super Bowl battle, viewable FOX 40 in Sacramento, between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs — but much of the enthusiasm stems from the anticipated return of global icon Rihanna following a 7-year music hiatus.

In honor of the award-winning showstopper who has belted top of the charts tunes since her first record deal in 2005, internet service GetCenturyLink crunched the data to find out which Rihanna songs were fan favorites.

In California, Rihanna’s most searched hit was “Only Girl in the World.” This song comes from her fifth album, Loud, which was released in 2010. This tune served as the album’s lead single.

Other states that searched this song the most, according to GetCenturyLink, include Colorado, Connecticut, Kentucky, Maryland, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

Will this hit be on her halftime show playlist? Fingers crossed!

These popular Rihanna songs also made the list as most searched by state:

— “Umbrella”

(Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Tennessee)

— “Love On the Brain“

(Delaware, Idaho, Michigan, Montana, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and South Carolina)

— “Work“

(Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Oregon and Virginia)

— “Stay“

(Arkansas, South Dakota, Wyoming and Washington, D.C.

— “Needed Me“

(Georgia, Louisiana, Nevada and New Jersey)

— “We Found Love“

(Iowa, New York and West Virginia)

— “Diamonds“

(New Mexico and North Dakota)

— “Disturbia“

(Vermont)

— “Rude Boy“

(Kansas)

— “Take a Bow“

(Maine)

While compiling this data, GetCenturyLink said they gathered a total of 43 of Rihanna’s most popular songs from the Billboard Hot 100, Rihanna’s Billboard Chart History and Spotify. Then, they used a marketing analytics tool to gather volume searches for each song.

To pick the most searched songs per state, GetCenturyLink said they used Google Trends to analyze the popularity of top search queries in Google searches across the country.

This data was gathered in November 2022.