FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle accident involving a rolled over car on Wednesday started a grass fire in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Fire Department.

The crash occurred along Ranch Solano Parkway near St Andrews Road, according to the fire department, where the vehicle rolled over onto an electrical box.

A small grass fire did start, but crews said they were able to quickly contain the fire and get all occupants out of the car.

Fire officials said that there were no injuries from the crash.