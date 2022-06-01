FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield police arrested two people in connection with the killing of 56-year-old Sao Lao in a neighborhood on Tuesday.

The suspects were identified as 34-year-old Sabrina Jo Banks and 41-year-old Christopher John Almendarez.

Police said officers went to a hospital on Tuesday around 11 a.m. for a report of a man with stab wounds. They said they then learned that a crime may have occurred.

According to police, officers went to a home on Willet Court and found Lao, who died at the scene.

Police said an investigation into what happened led them to arrest Banks and Almendarez.

Banks was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder, and Almendarez was suspected of killing Lao. Both of them were booked into the county jail, police said.

Fairfield police said they will not be releasing information about what led to the altercation, the weapons used or the victim’s injuries.