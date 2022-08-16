FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department arrested a robbery suspect out of Oakland early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police, along with a SWAT unit, served search and arrest warrants for the suspect on behalf of the Oakland Police Department. The warrants were served at a residence on the 1900 block of Kidder Avenue, police said.

According to police, flash-bang devices, which use magnesium-based pyrotechnics to cause an explosion with a bright flash of light and loud sound between 160 to 180 decibels, were used during the execution of the warrants.

The suspect was arrested and turned over to Oakland law enforcement, according to police.

For any information regarding the incident and pending investigation, Fairfield police ask the public to contact the Oakland Police Department.