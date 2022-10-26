FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A student at Armijo High School was arrested on Tuesday after being found with a gun, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

At 2:52 p.m., a student was brought to the campus’s school resource officer after the student threatened to physically harm another student and was suspected to be in possession of a firearm.

After a school administrator brought the student to the officer a search of their cross-body bag revealed a loaded Polymer 80 Glock-style pistol with an extended magazine inside the magazine of the pistol, according to police.

The student is facing several weapons charges and is booked into the Solano County Juvenile Hall Detention Facility.