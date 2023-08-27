(FOX40.COM) — Fairfield Police Department requested the public’s assistance to locate a missing woman and a person of interest.

36-year-old Erica Brown was reported as missing and last seen at her home in Fairfield on August 20. Police say her disappearance is being investigated as suspicious in nature.

Fairfield Police Department said the person of interest is Brown’s boyfriend, 45-year-old Mark Randle who was living with her at the time, according to police. He was last seen driving an early 2000’s model, 4-door, black Mercedes sedan.

Law enforcement asked that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brown or Randle contact Fairfield Police Department Investigations Unit at (707)428-7600.