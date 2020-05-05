Family of teen seen in video being detained by Rancho Cordova officer files claim against Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Exactly one week after a video was released to the public showing a Rancho Cordova police officer pinning down and punching a 14-year-old, the boy’s family has filed a claim against the sheriff’s office and Sacramento County, the first step to filing a lawsuit.

“This officer was just a bully,” said John Burris, an attorney representing the 14-year-old. “He was out of control, he exhibited almost as if he was a steroid person because he’s muscular. And the way he treated the young minor was outrageous and, certainly, pathetic for an old, grown man to treat a 14-year-old boy the way he did.”

Monday’s press conference was attended by dozens of family members, Black Lives Matter representatives and the pastor of the Samoan Congregational Church of Jesus Christ.

FOX40 spoke exclusively to the teen, who was busted for having tobacco. In the April 28 interview, Jah took responsibility for his actions a day after the incident.

“I did lie to him and I didn’t cooperate, and I know that and I made that mistake. But that didn’t give him no right to do what he did,” Jah told FOX40.

The claim says Jah’s civil rights were violated as he was unlawfully detained by the officer, who the boy’s attorneys say used excessive force.

“He immediately started grabbing and tossing him around and punching him and throwing him to the ground, conduct that we cannot allow to stand. It’s outrageous conduct. It is as bad as it gets,” said Burris. “There may even be some questions about whether there was racial overtones motivating his conduct.”

Burris said the incident requires recognition and accountability.

“This is a case that warrants accountability. It requires discipline on the part of the department. And certainly, from my point of view, it’s going to be a civil rights matter that must be dealt with,” said Burris.

Tuesday morning, there will be another press conference at the Rancho Cordova Police Department where 350 signatures will be presented to the police chief. Those signatures are from doctors and nurses who are demanding the officer in the video be terminated.