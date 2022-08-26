Beautiful young Golden Labrador runs with a ball in its mouth with an autumnal background.

(KTXL) — In honor of International Dog Day here is a list of dogs that have made people laugh, cry, feel inspired and have fallen in love with.

Animated TV and Movie dogs

Pluto

Created in 1930 Pluto first appeared as the sidekick pet of Mickey Mouse. He first appeared as a nameless bloodhound in the cartoon “The Chain Gang”.

Pluto was featured in the 1941 cartoon “Lend a Paw” which won the Oscar for Best Cartoon of the Year.

Pluto is also the only character of his type to not be able to speak or walk on two legs but communicates mostly through facial expressions.

Lady and the Tramp

Released in 1955 the film features a female American Cocker Spaniel named Lady and a male stray mutt named Tramp.

This film is filled with many dogs singing some memorable songs, but one of the most iconic moments is the pasta-eating scene when Lady and Tramp share a piece of pasta and end up touching snouts.

Scooby-Doo

This goofy Great Dane first appeared on Saturday morning cartoons in 1969 on CBS, where he solved spooky mysteries with his friends Shaggy, Velma, Daphne and Fred.

Although Scooby is based on a Great Dane, the dog’s creator Iwao Takamoto said that he took the key traits of the real-life dog and did the opposite.

“There was a lady that bred Great Danes at Hanna-Barbera,” Takamoto told Cartoon Network. “She showed me some pictures and talked about the important points of a Great Dane—like a straight back, straight legs, small chin and such. I decided to go the opposite and give him a hump back, bowed legs, big chin and such. Even his color is wrong.”

Clifford The Big Red Dog

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 13: Clifford The Big Red Dog attends New York City’s Police Athletic League and Sightseeing New York 2014 Holiday Party at PAL’s Harlem Center on December 13, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/FilmMagic)

Clifford was created by Norman Bidwell in the 1960s as a way to get children excited about reading inside and outside the classroom.

According to the National Museum of American History, Clifford is now one of the most popular books across the world for children who are learning how to read.

Blue

This girl puppy is the star of the Nickelodeon show Blue’s Clues where she starts a game of Blue’s Clues where she leaves three paw print clues for the hosts and viewers to find in order to answer a question.

Blue was released to the public on April 18, 1994.

Snoopy

Snoopy was created on Oct. 2, 1950 and according to his official Peanuts page, he is a book lover, collector of fine art and enjoys root beer.

One of Snoopy’s most iconic characters is the Flying Ace where he often battles the Red Baron. There is even a Christmas song about it.

Live-action TV and Movie dogs

Beethoven

Noted as one of the most famous St. Bernards in the world, Beethoven first hit screens in a self-titled 1992 film.

The big loveable pooch takes his name from the German classical music composer Ludwig von Beethoven after his owner plays a part of the composer’s Fifth Symphony and Beethoven barks along to it.

Terry

This Cairn Terrier was most well known for her role as Toto in the 1939 movie The Wizard of Oz.

Terry did all of her own stunts and suffered an injury during the filming of The Wizard of Oz when one of the Winkie guards stepped on her foot, breaking it. She spent two weeks recovering from the injury.

Lassie

BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 16: The movie dog “Lassie” attends the premiere of “Lassie – Eine Abenteurerliche Reise” at Zoo Palast on February 16, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Isa Foltin/Getty Images)

The Rough Collie made her first film appearance in the 1943 film Lassie Come-Home, based on the novel of the same title by Eric Knight.

All of the dogs used in the films were male dogs as female Rough Collies tend to have a massive hormone-induced shedding process with each heat cycle, according to IMDB.

Lassie has appeared in radio and television shows, toys, comic books and animated series.

Buddy

This adorable Golden Retriever is best known for his role as Air Buddy in the film Air Bud where he played a very similar dog to what he was like in real life.

Buddy was rescued as a stray dog from the Sierra Nevada in 1989 by Kevin di Cicco. Buddy was taken to San Diego by Cicco where he was trained to play basketball, baseball, football soccer and hockey.

Real-life Hero Dogs

Balto

Sledder Gunnar Kasson hugs his famous dog Balto. Half wolf, half Siberian husky Balto saved many people in Alaska.

This Siberian Husky led a team of sled dogs to deliver a serum for diphtheria antitoxin in 1925 from Anchorage to Nome, Alaska.

A statue of Balto was erected in Central Park in New York City on Dec. 17, 1925 today and can still be seen today.

Rex

The German Shepard Rex served as a military working dog in the United States Marine Corp and was partnered with former United States Marine Corps Corporal Megan Leavey.

Rex and Leavey served in Fallujah in 2005 and in Ramandi in May 2006. In September 2006 both were wounded from an improvised explosive device while leading a U.S. Army patrol down a street.

In an interview with K9 Magazine in 2021 Leavey shared her thoughts on how dogs impact our lives.

“I genuinely do think that dogs, and animals in general, make our lives better,” Leavey said. “You know, you think of so many ways that dogs are used today, they enrich our lives in so many ways.”

In 2017, Rex and Leavey had their story told in the biographical movie Megan Leavey.

Lex

Like Rex, Lex was a military working dog with the United States Marine Corps that worked in explosive detection and served in Iraq from 2006 to 2007.

In 2007 Lex and his handler United State Marine Corps Corporal Dustin J. Lee were hit by a SPG-9 rocket attack while at a forward operating base in Iraq.

Lee would die of his injuries and Lex was hit with the shrapnel. Lex would not leave Lee’s side and it took several people to get the dog to the medical station to treat the dog’s wounds.

Lee’s family petitioned to adopt Lex and became the first active duty, fully fit working dog to be granted early retirement in order to be adopted.

The K-9’s of Sep. 11, 2001

Trakr

The Canadian police dog was named one of history’s most heroic animals by Time Magazine for his participation in the search and rescue efforts following the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York on Sep. 11, 2001.

Trakr located the last survivor of the attacks when he indicated signs of life under the rubble and firefighters located Genelle Guzman.

Apollo

Apollo and his handler Peter Davis of the New York Police Department have the distinction of being the first search and rescue on the scene as they arrived just 15 minutes after the fall of the towers.

At one point Apollo was hit by rubble and fire, but after Davis brushed Apollo off they got back to work.

Apollo was awarded the Dickin Medal in recognition of his work.

Salty and Roselle

These two guide dogs were in the towers with their respective owners when the attacks occurred and safely guided their owners out of the burning buildings before they collapsed.

Both dogs were given the Dickin Medal and Roselle was posthumously named American Hero Dog of the Year 2011 by American Humane.

Salty and his owner Omar Rivera were located on the 71st Floor in Tower 1 and Roselle and her handler Michael Hingson were on the 78th floor of Tower 1.

Whether they are riding a flying barn against the Red Baron or ensuring the safety of people in our lives dogs hold a special spot in society.