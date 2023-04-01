Surf Dog Ricochet’s impact will be felt in San Diego and beyond for years to come. (Photo released by Judy Fridono)

SAN DIEGO — A therapy dog known for catching waves on the Pacific waters of the San Diego coast has “made the journey to the Rainbow Bridge.”

Known as Surf Dog Ricochet, this local Golden Retriever spent her life supporting those with disabilities and even has a non-profit organization named on her behalf.

It all started in 2009, when Ricochet jumped on a surfboard with a 14-year-old quadriplegic boy, instinctively counter-balancing the board as the pair grazed the waters, the non-profit explained.

Prior to this moment, Ricochet had participated in several surf dog competitions where she took home many prizes before switching her focus to canine-assisted surfing for those in need.

(Photo released by Judy Fridono)

According to the non-profit, Ricochet offered more than just surfing. She was a registered and certified therapy dog who serviced those with disabilities, wounded warriors and veterans with PTSD.

Ricochet even starred in a movie called “Superpower Dogs,” which takes viewers on an adventure while showing the “astonishing science” behind the abilities of the world’s most remarkable dogs. U.S. Marine veteran and San Diego local Persons “Griff” Griffith co-stared with Ricochet, giving nothing but praise to the canine’s impact on his life.

The non-profit described Ricochet as a “spokesdog” for a number of causes, including the PTSD Battle Buddy Initiative, Waves of Empowerment, Operation Socialization for puppies in training, San Diego’s Make-A-Wish Foundation and many more.

(Photo released by Judy Fridono)

After making an impact on countless people throughout her life, Ricochet’s guardian, Judy Fridono, announced Saturday that the surfing, therapy dog lost her battle with cancer on Friday night.

“Ricochet took her first breath in my hand when she was born and she took her last breath in my hand yesterday,” Fridono wrote in Facebook post. “She was surrounded by those who love her.”

Though she’s unsure what’s next for her, Fridono said Ricochet’s spirit will always guide her in this life.

A memorial fund has been created to in an effort to cover the cost of Ricochet’s medical expenses, which her guardian says were over $3,000. Donations to this cause can be made here or via Venmo @SurfDogRicochet.

Surf Dog Ricochet walks with her guardian, Judy Fridono. (Photo released by Judy Fridono)

Although Surf Dog Ricochet has “made the journey to the Rainbow Bridge,” her non-profit organization will continue to support the San Diego community.