(KTXL) — The victim in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Saturday in Sutter County has been identified as Loomis Finance Director and Treasurer Roger Carroll.

In a post on the town of Loomis’ website, Town Manager Sean Rabé announced that Carroll was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in rural Sutter County.

“Roger was just an amazing person,” Rabé said in the post. “He certainly was a key part of our Town staff. We will miss his quick wit and dry humor, and more than anything, his friendship.”

According to Rabé, Carroll had worked for nearly 25 years for the town where he lived with his family.

Rabé said Carroll was known in the community for his “use of puppets during his finance presentations.”

A suspect in the hit-and-run has been arrested and is facing charges of hit-and-run resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter.