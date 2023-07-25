(KTXL) — An Amador County man was arrested on Monday, after leading law enforcement on a pursuit in which he struck a sheriff’s deputy with his vehicle, according to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 8 p.m., deputies arrived at a residence on Salt Springs Road in Pioneer following reports of a family dispute involving a man and his 17-year-old son.

Deputies learned that the man and his son had left in a black pickup truck before law enforcement arrived.

The truck was later located and the man ignored multiple commands from deputies to stop and led law enforcement officials on a pursuit.

The sheriff’s office said that during his attempt to escape, the man drove his truck into the driver’s side door of a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle where a deputy was standing.

The deputy was uninjured and the man was able to flee from law enforcement.

During the search for the suspect, it was learned that he was a felon and in possession of several firearms.

A search warrant was secured by the sheriff’s office Investigation Bureau to search his trailer, where they located 13 total firearms.

Eventually, the man was located, arrested and booked into the Amador County Jail where he is facing charges of child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, evading, felon in possession of a firearm and other firearms-related charges.