STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Few things are better than spending a hot day at an ice rink, and Stockton's Oak Park Ice Rink has just completed a $2 million renovation of its facility.

"When people walk into Oak Park Ice Rink now, they are going to see a facility that is up-to-date when it comes to the ice, when it comes to the glass, when it comes to the walls and they're going to be excited to play here," said general manager Derek Eisler. "So, I just think it's going to benefit everybody, from every demographic of Stockton."