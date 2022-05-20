SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire broke out near 7th Street and B Street, in the Railyards area north of downtown Sacramento, this Friday afternoon.

The fire burned through grassy areas and drew a large response from firefighters, with multiple fire engines at the scene.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out in Rio Linda that burned through vegetation and multiple structures, according to Metro Fire.

This Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning due to gusty winds and dry conditions in the Sacramento Valley area.

This is a developing story.