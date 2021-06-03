First winners of California’s vaccine lottery program to be picked Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fifteen vaccinated Californians will be chosen Friday to receive $50,000 as part of the state’s Vax for the Win program.

Vaccinated California residents were automatically entered in to win up to $1.5 million in order to encourage more people to get vaccinated in the state.

Ten people will be picked to win $1.5 million each June 15. Thirty will be picked to win $50,000 each in two separate drawings, with the other taking place June 11.

“The most significant incentive program in the United States of America,” Governor Newsom said when he rolled out the program. “We’re putting aside more resources than any other state in America and we’re making available the largest prizes than any state in America.”

The California Department of Public Health will notify winners on the drawing dates. Winners can remain anonymous.

The drawing will take place at 10 a.m.