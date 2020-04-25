Folsom assisted living community reports 21 cases of COVID-19

On Friday, a sign on the door of Oakmont of Folsom Senior Living stated the facility was temporarily closed “due to a present case of COVID-19.”

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — An assisted living community in Folsom has reported 21 cases of COVID-19 among its residents and staff members.

Nathan Ballard, a spokesman for Oakmont of Folsom Senior Living on Creekside Drive, confirmed 16 residents and five staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He says those residents who have tested positive have been in isolation.

Test results returned to the retirement community on Thursday revealed 33 additional residents and staff members had negative test results, according to Ballard.

Staff members are screened at the start of every shift and Ballard says they have enhanced their cleaning and disinfecting practices.

Ballard says only health care workers who are deemed essential can visit the community.

By Friday, Sacramento County Public Health officials reported 38 cases of COVID-19 in Folsom. No deaths have been reported in the city.