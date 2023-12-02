FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) – High school playoffs continue in Sacramento for the CIF NorCal championship region for Division 1A.

The Folsom Bulldogs enter the matchup 11-2 on the season while they welcome the Pittsburg Pirates who are undefeated.

The game was a game of inches where the Bulldogs defeated the Pirates 28-25.

“It feels great,” said Bulldogs head coach Paul Doherty. “We’ve won a bunch of big games here in this program. Most of that’s been on the road and then the NorCal championship in 2021, neutral sites section championships are big, we won a big one at Pitt on the the road last year, that was huge. We won a big one at De La Salle last year, which was huge. We hadn’t won one at home here in front of our own parents, fans, community members. It feels really good to do it here on the blue.”

Folsom is headed to play in the state title game for the first time since 2021. Up next, the Bulldogs will play St. Bonaventure of Ventura.