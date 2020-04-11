Former Fair Oaks music teacher dies from COVID-19 complications

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) — A video shows a former Harry Dewey Fundamental School teacher, along with students, debuting an updated song he wrote in honor of the school.

“He is just a treasure. His students connect with him immediately,” said principal Carol Stephens-Klipp. “He’s warm and caring.”

Friends of Russell Abraham, who worked as a music teacher for the past three decades in the San Juan Unified School District, told FOX40 he died Thursday due to COVID-19 complications.

“Linda, his wife, she, is also battling COVID-19 and she is doing better. She was able to try to come through this the best she could on her own,” said Abraham’s bandmate Debbie Wolfe.

Wolfe spent the last five years playing music alongside Abraham in her band Debbie Wolfe & Halfmoon Highway. She said the hardest part is that Abraham’s wife never got the chance to say goodbye.

“She hasn’t seen him since the day he was taken to the hospital by ambulance and she never got to have closure,” said Wolfe.

While friends are remembering the way Abraham lived loving The Beatles and loving music, they’re coping with his sudden death and the the loss of a beloved friend and teacher.

“He was just a music fanatic. He loved his guitars,” said Abraham’s friend Jason Timmons. “He was one of those guys that you just wanted to be around.”

Family and friends have set up a way for people to donate to staff with the Mercy San Juan Medical Center Surgical Intensive Care Unit, who are helping patients fight COVID-19. Click or tap here to donate.