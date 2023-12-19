LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While Chance Comanche was on the court for the NBA G-League Stockton Kings on Dec. 2, he was plotting a murder, according to an arrest report obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators.

“Starting my game,” Comanche messaged his alleged co-conspirator, according to Las Vegas Metro police. “I’ll check half time.”

“Okay have fun,” Sakari Harnden replied. “Good luck.”

Twelve days later, Comanche confessed to the murder, detectives said.

Comanche, 27, and Harnden, 19, face murder, conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping charges in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Photo of Chance Comanche (left) provided by Associated Press. Photo of Sakari Harnden (right) provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

The remains of their alleged victim, Marayna Rodgers, 23, were located in Henderson, just outside of Las Vegas, police said.

Rodgers had been a medical assistant in Washington state, according to loved ones. Her boyfriend told police they had traveled to Las Vegas on Dec. 1 with the intent of engaging in prostitution, the arrest report stated. Friends of Rodgers had also told detectives that Rodgers was a sex worker and it was unlike her to not check in or return from “dates.”

Marayna Rodgers, 23, was last seen on Dec. 6, according to loved ones. (KLAS)

A motive is also identified in the arrest report. Harnden allegedly implicated a man identified as her boyfriend in a double murder in California, according to the report. The boyfriend was in custody for the murder in San Joaquin County jail, police said.

“Sakari was upset at Marayna for telling other people that Sakari had implicated her boyfriend in the murder,” the arrest report stated.

Police said that they uncovered messages dating back to Dec. 1 on the communication application Telegram between Comanche and Harnden planning the kidnapping and murder of Rodgers.

“Pretend to be a trick and have her come to wherever you at and get her when she show up,” Harnden messaged Comanche, according to police.

In earlier messages, it appeared Comanche referred to other individuals who appeared to know about the plan.

“It’s green,” Comanche messaged on the morning of Dec. 1, according to the report. “Gave them her full name. SSN. Her IG page. All dat.”

On Dec. 2, police said Comanche messaged, “I told my dawg the whole plan. He just waiting to run it by them.”

Later that day, a third unidentified person was added to the chat, according to the report.

“It’s time,” police said Comanche messaged later that night. “Run the plan by him so he can relay it. Folks ready.”

“Trynna find a (ghost emoji gun emoji),” the third person in the report messaged on Dec. 3. Ghost guns are typically assembled by the buyer and untraceable.

On Dec. 4, police said Comanche messaged, “Get that [expletive] drunk and mix rat poison or sum in her drink.”

He later messaged, “I can snap her neck or just strangle the [expletive],” the report stated. “If you get a nice little thick piece of rope or sum sturdy I can do it from the back seat. Like how killers do it in the movies.”

On the night of Dec. 5, Comanche messaged Rodgers posing as an individual interested in purchasing sexual acts, also known as a trick.

This is the same night Comanche’s team played at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.

A friend told police that Rodgers showed him a string of text messages between her and Harnden where Harnden had prearranged a prostitution double date, according to the report.

The report stated, “In the text messages, the unknown trick offered to pay Marayna $1,000 for services.”

The friend said that he had dropped off Rodgers to meet Harnden and found it odd that a man, who police later identified as Comanche, was in the back seat.

In the early morning hours, while the pair was with Rodgers, police said Comanche messaged, “My acting skills are beyond superb.”

Detectives said Comanche appeared to coach Harnden about being questioned by police.

“It’s Vegas, she [expletive] around and got kidnapped. She was with you til such and such time then the guy she was supposed to go meet with called her an Uber and she left,” Comanche messaged, according to the report.

The case initially was a missing persons investigation with the LVMPD’s Vice section involved after friends told police Rodgers was a sex worker, according to the report. When detectives discovered the Telegram messages, the case was turned over to LVMPD’s Homicide section.

Police said they obtained additional evidence such as surveillance video detailing Comanche’s whereabouts as he visited and left the M Resort in Henderson, as well as video of Harnden leaving Comanche’s hotel room visibly upset and crying after Comanche left with luggage on the morning of Dec. 6.

Earlier that morning, the pair was seen at Winco on Stephanie Street buying a cooking knife, lemons, limes, oranges and salt, according to the report.

Harnden was taken into custody in Las Vegas on Dec. 13. Police said she claimed Rodgers was getting into an Uber the last time she saw her. Through an emergency Uber request, police learned there were no rides matching Harnden’s claim, the report stated.

Comanche was taken into custody in Sacramento County later that week. He said Harnden, a former girlfriend he stayed in touch with, described having issues with Rodgers, prompting the pair to put together a plan to lure her away from her friends to kill her, police said.

Comanche told police he offered a friend $3,000 to commit the murder, but he was not interested in helping, the report stated.

Comanche admitted to posing as a “trick,” described meeting up with Rodgers and texting Harnden about the plan while Rodgers was in the car with them, according to detectives.

Comanche also described how the alleged murder was committed as they were parked in a cul-de-sac near Horizon Ridge Parkway and Gibson Road in Henderson. Comanche said he tried strangling Rodgers with a cord while Harnden tried choking her with her hands, according to the report.

Police said Comanche told them where to locate the remains of Rodgers.

On Dec. 15, Comanche’s team announced he was released. He was placed in jail without bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. He is expected to be extradited to Nevada.

Harnden also faced a theft charge after police said she stole a Rolex. She was expected to appear in court on Tuesday.