SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gregory Harms, a former nurse who sexually assaulted two female patients in 2011 and 2019, was sentenced to 29 years to life in prison, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Harms was convicted on March 23 for sexually assaulting two female patients while he was working at a Carmichael surgery center in 2011 and at a Folsom hospital in 2019, according to court records.

The women reported the assault immediately afterwards, according to court records.

On April 4, 2011, Harms was assigned to a female patient who was incapacitated while recovering from a surgery when he sexually assaulted her, according to court records.

On January 10, 2019, Harms was the assigned nurse when he tied down a patient’s only working hand and sexually assaulted her, according to court records.

According to the DA’s office, she was only able to communicate by a thumbs up or thumbs down signal, had limited writing capabilities, was unable to move her arms or legs and she was not able to speak.

A respiratory therapist entered the women’s room immediately after the assault and saw that the woman was in distress and was tied to the bed, according to court records.

According to the DA’s office, after the Folsom Police Department arrested Harms on Nov. 8, 2019 officers discovered the 2011 sexual assault incident.