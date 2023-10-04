(FOX40.COM) — The Stockton Police Department reported four shootings across the city between 6:38 p.m. on Tuesday and 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday that left at least four people shot, according to police.

The first shooting took place in the 6000 block of North El Dorado Street in the Lakeview District.

Officers located a 23-year-old male and a 35-year-old male with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to an area hospital.

Two vehicles were also found to have been struck by gunfire. There is no suspect information at this time.

The second shooting took place at 8:22 p.m. in the 400 block of East Jackson Street in the Seaport District.

While investigating a shooting in the area officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

A man was arrested after a rifle and ammunition were allegedly found inside of the vehicle. He is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and weapons charges.

A third shooting was reported in the 2500 block of East Lindsay Street at 10:50 p.m. in the Park District.

A 19-year-old male self-transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The final reported shooting took place just before 3:30 a.m. at 1400 Royal Oaks Dr. in the Bear Creek District.

Officers located an 18-year-old male who was then transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

A home in the area of the shooting was also struck by gunfire.