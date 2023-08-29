Editor’s note: This article has been published to reflect new information about an original story from Fox News that was later deleted from the outlet’s website.

Fox News apologized Saturday for publishing a false story in July that claimed a Northern California family paid thousands of dollars to transport the remains of Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee from California to Arlington National Cemetery.

“The now unpublished story has been addressed internally and we sincerely apologize to the Gee family,” said a statement from Fox News sent to Military.com and other media outlets.

Sgt. Gee was one of 13 U.S. service members who died in an attack at the Kabul, Afghanistan airport during the withdrawal of American troops in August 2021, and her remains were buried in Northern California.

The Fox News story cited Rep. Cory Mills, who said that Gee’s family had to pay $60,000 to transport her remains from their burial site in California to Arlington National Cemetery.

Investigations by Military.com and other national media found that Gee’s family received help from the organization Honoring Our Fallen and a donation from a veteran to ship her remains to Arlington National Cemetery on a private flight.

In the days after the original story’s claims were questioned, Mills issued a statement and said the family was “in their time of grief, confused regarding transportation proceedings.”

Fox News amended the original story and later deleted it from its website after Military.com published an investigation about Marine officials being in contact with Fox News to dispute the claims made in the original story.