Fox News poll: 55% of voters say US is worse off than 4 years ago

President Donald Trump smiles at supporters after a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, early Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — A Friday poll conducted by Fox News found the majority of 1,007 registered voters giving Pres. Donald Trump a negative job performance review.

Fifty-five percent of voters said they believe the U.S. is worse off now than four years ago when Trump took office. Only 32% said the country was better off and 11% said it was the same.

Individually, 36% of respondents said they were personally worse off than four years ago. Meanwhile 33% said they were better off and 30% said they were the same.

FULL POLL RESULTS HERE

While usually rated strong for economic performance, a majority 34% rated the current economic condition as “poor,” 32% rated it “only fair,” 22% rated it “good,” and only 11% rated it “excellent.”

Fox News reports the “excellent” rating was 20% in January, well before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the U.S.

Trump’s job approval rating is currently at 52% disapproval and 47% approval. Forty-two percent of voters said history will judge Trump as one of the worst presidents in history, while 22% said he’ll be remembered as one of the greatest. Twenty-six percent said he’ll be remembered as average or above average.

The poll comes as Americans face mass unemployment due to coronavirus — with many pointing blame at the Trump administration’s handling as careless or even dangerous. At the pandemic’s start, Trump dismissed the quickly spreading COVID-19 as a Democratic “hoax” aimed at sabotaging his re-election.

As the U.S. continues to lead globally in numbers of cases, with nearly 16 million cases Saturday, Trump has aimed his lame-duck focus on overturning his election loss instead of COVID-19 relief.

Unemployment benefits are set to expire Dec. 31 and there are currently no certain stimulus check plans for Americans in need. A possible $600 direct payment is possibly on the table but depends on a bipartisan agreement.

NASDAQ reports up to 20.5 million Americans have lost their jobs as businesses nationwide remained closed to stop disease spread.

While the first arrival of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive Monday, the urgency could not be higher for the families of the over 295,000 people who have already died.