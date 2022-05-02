Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
94°
LIVE NOW
FOX40 News at 6
Sacramento
94°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Sacramento Mass Shooting
Local News
Capitol to Capitol
California
Wildfire Watch
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Inside California Politics
Politics
National and World News
Live Traffic Updates
Conversations for Change
Destination California
Entertainment
Business
Automotive News
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
NewsNation
Mystery Wire
Video
Watch Live
Top Stories
Hospitals say too many 911 calls are non-emergencies
Video
These NFL players call the Sacramento area home
Burned boat to be removed from the Sacramento river
Video
Sacramento opens cooling center to escape the heat
Morning
Gary on the Go
Money Matters
Ask an Attorney
Morning Traffic Updates
Weather
FOX40 Weather in 40
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Warnings
FOX40’s Weather Team
Sports
Final Quarter
Extra Point: Powered by Ford
Kings
Sacramento Republic FC
Indy 500
49ers
Raiders
Football
Baseball
Video
Community
Be Our Guest
Community Calendar
Contests
Conversations for Change
Destination California
Open Enrollment
Pros Who Know
Supporting Small Businesses
Studio40 LIVE
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at FOX40
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Sign up for our daily newsletter
DOWNLOAD: FOX40 Mobile App
Regional News Partners
Rescanning for NextGen TV
Advertise With FOX40
FOX40 Digital Solutions
Antenna TV
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
FOX40 FOCUS
20 years of Amber Alerts in California
Top FOX40 FOCUS Headlines
Ex-commander at Beale AFB focused on mental health
Should California pay farmers for their water rights?
PG&E looking to reduce wildfires by going underground
Lawsuit settlements: How much has Sacramento paid …
New helicopter allows nighttime flights for Cal Fire
Interview: New Cal Fire director talks priorities
More FOX40 FOCUS
Loggers can shape future forest growth in wake of …
‘Grizzly Flats is home’: Residents work toward rebuilding …
Pickup thefts are spiking. Here’s how to protect …
Vigilante ‘Predator Poachers’ come to Sacramento
Demand surges for bear-proofing services on Lake …