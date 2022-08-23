(KTXL) — The epidemic of gun violence in the Sacramento area is affecting more and more families every day.

Recently, the parents of four people who have been killed due to gun violence turned to each other for support and decided to share their experience with FOX40 News.

It was an emotional conversation with all five of the parents. There were tears, hugs, and a lot of frustration.

“They took our babies; they took our heart,” Jenifer Redmond, Sarayah Redmond’s mother said. “They took our soul. They took every bit of us away. That changes us. We’re not the same mothers. We’re not the same women we were when our babies were taken.”

That connection has united them.

“The connections, like the universe, and I wish we could re-write it so we wouldn’t be sitting here, you know?” Tanya Bean-Garrett, Deston “Nutter” Garrett’s mother said.

Tanya Bean-Garrett’s son, Deston “Nutter”, was shot and killed by his friend in his own home in June 2016.

“The person that killed Nutter was my other son’s best friend,” Bean-Garrett said. “He actually lived with me. He ate at my table. So, the violation, you know what I mean, just the audacity.”

About two years ago, Jenifer Redmond’s daughter, Sarayah, was shot and killed while she was inside an apartment complex.

“I was mad at God. I questioned God. I got to a place, for me, I had to tell myself, God took her home,” Redmond said.

Then in April of this year, beloved DJ Giovanni Pizano, known as ‘DJ Gio’, was shot and killed just steps from his home.

“When people tell me that his purpose was completed here on earth, it actually made me angry because I couldn’t believe it,” Anita Razo, DJ Gio Pizano’s mother said. “How could my son be so full of life and have completed his purpose?”

Just three months after Gio’s death, his good friend, Greg ‘Najee’ Grimes was also gunned down during a night out in Downtown Sacramento.

“It hurts so bad to be planning something like that, it’s just stupid,” Deborah Grimes, Greg ‘Najee’ Grimes’ mother said. “It’s so stupid that we even have to do this!”

Now, these parents have come together to share how painful the grieving process has been since their children were taken from them. They are hoping to spark change before more lives are lost.

“As unfortunate as it is, we are connected. We share this awful pain, but we can turn this pain into triumph,” Bean-Garrett said.

The tight and bonded group hopes they will not have to add another grieving mother or father.