(KTXL) — FOX40 FOCUS looks into the effects California’s extreme drought conditions are having on people, agriculture, government and other areas of the state.

Take an eye-opening look at Shasta Lake and hear what officials say it means for the state’s water supply.

In this special program, a Northern California indoor greenhouse shows a process where growing produce uses 95% less water than a conventional farm.

The FOX40 Weather Team also examines a prediction that California may experience a “mega storm” caused in part by climate change.

Watch the FOX40 FOCUS documentary in the video player above.