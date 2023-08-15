(FOX40.COM) — The FOX40 News team is saddened to share the unfortunate loss of a former teammate who died in an accident at Folsom Lake on Saturday.

Kathryn ‘Katie’ Hoedt, 23, died in an accident involving a rope swing near Rattlesnake Bar on Folsom Lake, according to California State Parks.

Officials say the accident involved a 30-foot fall onto the shoreline around 12:30 p.m. Hoedt’s friends took her to a nearby boat ramp, and two other people, including an off-duty doctor, performed CPR until emergency officials arrived.

Hoedt was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Hoedt was identified by KCRA, where she was working as a producer for the morning newscast.

She previously worked as a writer at FOX40 News, and current staff that worked with her remember her as a talented writer, a cheery presence in the newsroom and a pleasure to be around.

Hoedt attended college at San Jose State and NYU. One of her former professors at SJSU said she was one of the students responsible for the campus newspaper’s awards in 2021.

FOX40 News extends its condolences to the family and friends of Hoedt, and to her colleagues at KCRA.