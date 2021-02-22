Friends, family gather in remembrance of 18-year-old killed in Elk Grove collision

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) – A somber remembrance of young lives sets the tone for a gathering of more than 100 people in the Franklin High School parking lot in Elk Grove.

A make-shift memorial sits where a car crash occurred Monday morning killing two of the four people inside.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office says one of those passed was 18-year old Naiomi Brown.

“Naiomi is such a sweet kid. Respectful, a shining light, with just a killer smile,” said Frances Parmelee, who knew Brown.

Jordan and Frances Parmelee have known Brown since she was a little girl. The families would count on each other to carpool to school.

“It’s just endless memories. Like any little thing can trigger me thinking back to her. So it’s just hard, like, when those types of bonds have to come to an end,” said Jordan Parmelee.

Elk Grove Police say the single car crash happened around 4:45 a.m. Monday.

The car hit a tree, ejecting two of the four inside on to Whitelock Parkway.

“I woke up to my mom running into my room panicking saying that my cousin was in a car accident,” said Jamin McGlothen, whose cousin was hurt in the crash.

McGlothen said his cousin was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to recover.

“I’m still processing the good news on my part that my cousin survived. It’s unfortunate for the families that have to deal with the two girls that passed away,” McGlothen said.

“Just seeing all the folks here and how we can come together and crowdsource, that to me it just touches my heart. We’re gonna be OK,” Frances Parmalee said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for those who would like to donate.