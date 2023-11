(FOX40.COM) — Front Street Animal Shelter is asking for food donations as their pet food pantry is empty.

The animal shelter is in need of dog and cat food for their food pantry that provides pet food to owner who are not able to afford food for their pet.

The best time to drop off donated food is between noon and 5 p.m. and donations can be sealed or open pet food.

Food can also be shipped directly to the shelter. Front Street Animal Shelter is located at 2127 Front Street, Sacramento.