LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A moving van was used to steal over 450 gallons of fuel from a gas station, according to the Livingston Police Department.

On Monday officers received a report from a gas station claiming workers saw two suspicious vehicles in the business parking lot.

Police say the vehicles were described as a U-Haul Box Van and another black vehicle.

Later investigators say they learned through video surveillance that over 450 gallons of fuel were stolen from the business.

On Tuesday, around 3:00 a.m. an officer patrolling the area said he saw a U-Haul van and a black vehicle at the same gas station.

There was a man standing next to the van, and the black vehicle was nearby acting as a lookout according to the officer.

Investigators say they discovered that the van was powering a pump inside the van that was siphoning fuel into large box containers, from the gas station’s underground storage tanks.

Another man was found inside the van operating the pumps, and a female was inside the black vehicle.

Officials say 36-year-old Armajit Singh, 37-year-old Taijinder Singh, and 36-year-old Ashley Say were all arrested in connection to the incident. All three of the individuals were from Fresno according to officials.

The three were booked on charges of grand theft, conspiracy, and possession of stolen property.